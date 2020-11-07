Brokers Set Expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of HALO opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -144.96 and a beta of 1.56. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,661,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 123,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 496,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,975,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,493 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

