Brokers Offer Predictions for Steris PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Steris in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $5.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steris’ FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Steris stock opened at $181.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.66. Steris has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $192.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.59.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Steris by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steris by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

