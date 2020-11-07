Brokers Offer Predictions for Avient Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.
Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AVNT opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at $235,000.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
