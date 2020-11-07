Brokers Offer Predictions for Avient Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of AVNT opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at $235,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

