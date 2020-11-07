Brokers Offer Predictions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.22.

AUPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

AUPH stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48,648.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260,631 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 201,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

