Brokers Offer Predictions for Argo Group’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Argo Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

ARGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $36.73 on Thursday. Argo Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $70.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $737,861.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Argo Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 136.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

