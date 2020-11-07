Brokers Issue Forecasts for Solaredge Technologies Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.88 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.44.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $237.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.88. Solaredge Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $317.88.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after acquiring an additional 258,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,361 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after purchasing an additional 625,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.