Brokers Issue Forecasts for CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CURO Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

CURO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NYSE:CURO opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $328.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 3.15. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 134.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

