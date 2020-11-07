Brokers Issue Forecasts for Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.02 million, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

