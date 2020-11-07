Brokerages Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Announce -$1.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.96). Zogenix reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

ZGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zogenix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zogenix by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

