Brokerages Expect SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. SSR Mining reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSRM. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark raised SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

SSRM opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,264,000 after buying an additional 2,636,880 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,823,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,646,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,696,000 after buying an additional 908,326 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2,101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 622,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 594,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 489,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

