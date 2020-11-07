Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.62. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,671,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 78.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 915,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,942,000 after buying an additional 402,921 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 234,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 117,690 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $5,265,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after buying an additional 102,401 shares during the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

