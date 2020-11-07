Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:EHC opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

