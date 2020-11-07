Brokerages Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VBIV. BidaskClub cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 35.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 20.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.93.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

