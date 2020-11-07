Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.63. Mercantile Bank reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 24.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 476,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 94,224 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

