Brokerages Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $235.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $447,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

