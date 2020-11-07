Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.28). Franklin Covey posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.