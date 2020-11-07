Brokerages Anticipate Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EPM) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EPM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolution Petroleum.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 20.06%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.54.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.