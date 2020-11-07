British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 3,870 ($50.56) price objective on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) to an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,483.57 ($45.51).

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) stock opened at GBX 2,489.03 ($32.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,659.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,819.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

