British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,870 ($50.56) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) to an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,483.57 ($45.51).

Get British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) alerts:

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,489.03 ($32.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,659.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,819.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

About British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.