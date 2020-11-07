Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTOL opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Bristow Group has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.44.

Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.36).

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 701,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $16,530,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth about $2,133,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth about $1,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth about $40,165,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth about $238,000.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

