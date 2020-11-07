BMO Capital Markets Lowers Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Price Target to $2.75

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 74.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FECCF opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Frontera Energy has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.