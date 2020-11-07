BMO Capital Markets Cuts Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to $15.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.