BMO Capital Markets Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $135.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. Bank of America upped their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.81. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $152.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,311 shares of company stock worth $2,837,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after buying an additional 74,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,949,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after buying an additional 675,719 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after buying an additional 496,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

