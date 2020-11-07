B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) Reaches New 52-Week High at $520.40

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 520.40 ($6.80) and last traded at GBX 518 ($6.77), with a volume of 696409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510.40 ($6.67).

BME has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 460.31 ($6.01).

Get B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 491.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 432.06. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.40.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.