bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of BLUE opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.27. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,205 shares of company stock valued at $67,695 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 57.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,018 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 102.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after buying an additional 591,303 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,732,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 691.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 271,505 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 151.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 449,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after buying an additional 270,718 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

