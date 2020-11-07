Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,569 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,829,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,531,000 after buying an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,613,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,951,000 after buying an additional 437,094 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,158,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 318,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 220,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $62,177.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,906 shares of company stock worth $161,182. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

