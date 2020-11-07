Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 14.61. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $13.53.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 36.26%. Analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

