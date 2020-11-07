Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ) and Shake Shack (OTCMKTS:SHAK) Critical Review

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse and Shake Shack, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A Shake Shack 3 13 6 0 2.14

Shake Shack has a consensus price target of $63.37, suggesting a potential downside of 10.99%. Given Shake Shack’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse.

Risk & Volatility

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse has a beta of 22.64, suggesting that its stock price is 2,164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shake Shack has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse and Shake Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A Shake Shack -1.64% -1.40% -0.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse and Shake Shack’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shake Shack $594.52 million 4.95 $19.83 million $0.72 98.88

Shake Shack has higher revenue and earnings than Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Shake Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Shake Shack shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse beats Shake Shack on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse Company Profile

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, Inc. engages in the development and operation of restaurant-brewpubs. It operates one unit each in the cities of Gaylord, Grand Rapids, and Auburn Hills, in Michigan. In addition, it has a unit in Grapevine, Texas, a suburb of Dallas under a joint venture agreement with Bass Pro Outdoor World, LLC. The company offers craft brewed beer brewed on site. Its units offer approximately 10 different types of beers ranging from light golden ale to full-bodied stout. It also offers customers, hard liquors; and also sells merchandise, including hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and other items bearing the Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse name and logo.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks. Shake Shack Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

