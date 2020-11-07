BidaskClub Upgrades WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $401,633.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

