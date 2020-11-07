BidaskClub Upgrades Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to “Hold”

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $477.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 1,090.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 106,337 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $596,550.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 50,804 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $286,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,991 shares of company stock valued at $951,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 54.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 460.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 559,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after buying an additional 451,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

