BidaskClub Upgrades ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Buy

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANGI. Wedbush upped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 250.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 105,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,538,997.15. Also, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 498,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $7,172,637.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,296,490.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,498,333 shares of company stock worth $21,350,822. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

