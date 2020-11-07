BidaskClub Upgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.91.

AGIO stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

