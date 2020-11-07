BidaskClub Lowers Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a negative net margin of 293.64%. The company had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.