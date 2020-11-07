BidaskClub Lowers Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATSG. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of ATSG opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $30.08.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $276,421.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 607,557 shares in the company, valued at $16,659,212.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 587,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,694,800.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,871 shares of company stock worth $1,304,861. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

