BidaskClub Downgrades Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to Hold

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $65.65. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 436,208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

