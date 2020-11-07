Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spectris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. Spectris has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

