Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and traded as high as $9.75. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 88,582 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, insider Wassim Fares bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.13.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

