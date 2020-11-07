Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$0.60 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.94.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

