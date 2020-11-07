Bausch Health Companies Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

NYSE BHC opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

