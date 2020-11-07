Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.57 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) stock opened at C$21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,461.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.77 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer William Douglas Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.34, for a total transaction of C$120,958.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,074,902.09.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

