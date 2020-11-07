Barrington Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for LKQ in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $2,740,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $574,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $1,413,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $398,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

