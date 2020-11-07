Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BBSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $95.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,380.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Kramer bought 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth about $8,379,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

