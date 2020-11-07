Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
BBSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.
Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $95.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91.
In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,380.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Kramer bought 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth about $8,379,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
Further Reading: What are no-load funds?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.