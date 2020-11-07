Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV AS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC cut DSV AS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.19. DSV AS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

