Barclays Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €134.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTX. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €144.85 ($170.41).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) stock opened at €164.20 ($193.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €147.45.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.