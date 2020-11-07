BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BKU opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in BankUnited by 183.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.