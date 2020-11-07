Bank of America Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $180.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

