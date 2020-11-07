Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS.L) (LON:BGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $270.00

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS.L) (LON:BGS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46), with a volume of 747945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.40).

The firm has a market cap of $670.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS.L) Company Profile (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

