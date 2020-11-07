Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $957.09

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 957.09 ($12.50) and last traded at GBX 957.07 ($12.50), with a volume of 60557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 935 ($12.22).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The firm has a market cap of $816.62 million and a PE ratio of 31.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 920.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 811.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L)’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 13.03%.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

