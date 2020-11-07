Baader Bank Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX)

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.27 ($82.67).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €69.92 ($82.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.50. KION GROUP AG has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

