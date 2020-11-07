Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.89 ($92.82).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €87.78 ($103.27) on Wednesday. Zalando SE has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.25.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

